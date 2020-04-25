|
|
Terry "Buck" Herminath
Shiocton - "Buck" Terry Ray Herminath died peacefully on April 24, 2020, at Rennes Health and Rehab Center with his family by his side. He was born to the late Reuben and Ida (Handschke) Herminath on May 7, 1941, in Shiocton. On June 6, 1964, Buck married the former Karla Rae Klahn and would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this summer.
He enjoyed hunting, trapping, auctions, playing cards, and especially fishing with his daughters on Lake Lucerne.
Buck is survived by his wife Karla, his daughters Jill (Roderick) Vyse, and Ronna Herminath; his granddaughters Zoey Vyse and Kennedy Brush; a brother William (Doris) Herminath; a sister-in-law Joyann Klahn; and nieces and nephews Melissa (Brent) Roubal, Matthew (Melissa) Herminath, Ted (Gina) Klahn, Kari (Mike) Coenen, and Julie (Dave) Hartmann. He is further survived by many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and fathers-in-law, Linda Klahn Andrews, Theodore Klahn, and Kenneth Andrews; and a brother-in-law Rolland Klahn.
A private family service will be held at United Methodist Church in New London on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020