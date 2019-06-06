|
|
Terry J. Krueger
New London - Terry J. Krueger age 35, New London passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 2, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born on November 11, 1983 in Green Bay. He graduated from New London Senior High School 2002 and from UW Madison in 2007. Terry loved watching the Brewers, Packers and Badgers.
He is survived by his father Tim; brother Ryan (Caroline) Krueger, Montrose, CA; sister Chelsea (Tim) Kuhnke, Neenah; maternal grandfather Don Kaphingst, Clintonville; nieces and nephews: Audrey, Calvin, Beatrice, Ali, Hudson and Annie and numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Cindy.
A celebration of Terry's Life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 12 Noon - 5:00 PM at Bean City Bar & Grill (N2505 Bean City Rd), New London.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 6, 2019