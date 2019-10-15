|
|
Terry Lynn Svihlik
Black Creek - Terry Lynn Svihlik, 50, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on July 24, 1969 to Robert L. Klier and Betsy J. Kuranda (Rankin) in Oshkosh, WI.
Terry was a 1987 graduate of Omro High school and also graduated from UW-Stout with a bachelor's degree in Vocational Rehab. She met the love of her life, Charles Svihilik, on a blind date in Nashville, TN. They were married on August 24, 2000.
She loved watching football, especially her favorite team the Packers. She also loved very much her two dogs, and getting together for family events. Terry will always be remembered as being very strong in her Christian faith.
Terry is survived by her mother; Betsy (Richard) Kuranda, loving husband of 19 years, Charles, daughter; Justyne, sisters; Tracy, Liz (Special friend Jesse), mother in law; Marrianne Svihlik, sister in law; Jeannine (Robert) Nally, brother in law; Timothy (Jody) Svihlik, and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father; Robert L. Klier, and father in law; Charles F. Svihlik.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 A.M until 10:00 A.M. at Black Creek Community Bible Church. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Levi Rocke officiating.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019