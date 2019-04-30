Services
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
(608) 837-9054
Thursday, May 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Madison - Terry P. Ragus passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born in Appleton, WI to Leonard "Ben" and Ruth Ragus.

Terry is survived by his wife Jackie; son Dack (Jen Klise) Ragus and daughter Ann (Jeff) Maxson; grandchildren Ben and Teddy Ragus, Madeline and Oliver Maxson; step-children Ryan (Lisa) Krayer and Niki (Bryan) Frazier; step-grandchildren Kylie and Kelsey Krayer. He is further survived by his brother Jim (Diane) Ragus; and many other relatives and friends. Terry is preceded in death by his parents.

Gathering of friends and families will be from 3:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wisconsin Association of School Councils (WASC) or the Sun Prairie Education Foundation.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place and Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion they provided for Terry and his family during his stay.

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054

www.CressFuneralService.com

www.CressFuneralService.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 30, 2019
