Tetsuko Sato Starks
Appleton - Tetsuko S. Starks, 87, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Paul Elder Service, Kaukauna. She was born on May 10, 1931, in Hoshu, Japan, the daughter of Yoshinosuke and Ichiya Sato. Tetsuko was united in marriage to Edward John Starks Jr. on November 7, 1957, in Tokyo, Japan, and he preceded her in death in 1977. She was employed with Nakashima's in Appleton for many years. Tetsuko loved to garden, knit, crochet, and sew. Tetsuko also enjoyed bird watching and was an animal lover. She will be remembered most for her love of fishing and being an amazing cook.
Tetsuko is survived by her daughter: Rumi (Michael) Schroeder; a daughter-in-law: Melissa Starks; 7 grandchildren: Jacqueline Richards, Caroline Starks, Cassandra Holland, Savannah and Johnathan Starks, and Kayla and Joshua Schroeder; a great grandson: Chase; and many other relatives and friends.
Tetsuko was further preceded in death by her parents; a son: Temi Starks; and 4 siblings: Kaneji, Toshiko, Sumiko, and Motonobu Sato.
Memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Visitation will be on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until the time of the service.
Tetsuko's family would like to extend heartfelt thank you to the caring staff at St. Paul Elder Services for their care and support.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019