Thalia Ann Krynock
1927 - 2020
Thalia Ann Krynock

Appleton - Thalia A. Krynock, 93, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, with her family at home. She was born June 15, 1927, in Sandusky, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Leora (Savanack) Atwood. On May 5, 1956, she was united in marriage to Robert C. Krynock. Thalia was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church since moving to Appleton in 1974. Beyond love for her family, she enjoyed bowling which spanned well into her eighties as well as socializing with her many friends, especially her bowling gals and Chew-and-Chatter lunch group. Thalia also treasured travelling to Florida to catch-up with friends and cheering on her beloved Detroit Tigers during spring training games.

Thalia is survived by her three children: Robert (Lorrie) Krynock Jr., Michael Krynock, and Cherie (Charles) Krynock-Morris. She is further survived by a niece, Mary Jane (Norman) Kraak, Fremont, Ohio.

Thalia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 44 years, Robert and siblings Mary Louise Wolshuck and Randall Atwood.

Due to Covid-19, a private funeral will be held for Thalia. The service will be recorded and may be viewed via her obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to benefit All Saints' Episcopal Church.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Stephen Dernlan, his staff and ThedaCare Hospice, Team Two, for their compassionate care and support.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
