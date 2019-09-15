Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Polman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Polman


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Polman Obituary
Thelma Polman

Kimberly - Thelma Ann (Thein) Polman, 85, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family on September 9, 2019. Mom was born August 13,1934, the youngest of ten children, to the late Joseph and Anna (DeLeeuw) Thein. Thelma graduated from Kimberly High School in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart, Joseph James, on June 8, 1954. Mom enjoyed swimming, walking, traveling and working as a teaching assistant at Westside Elementary School. Thelma lived a fulfilling life as mother to Kim, Perri, Joe, and Tony; grandmother to Kate, Annaleigh, Billi, Annika, Cole, Jack, Ray, and Arrington; and great grandmother to Emmett. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to many. Our family would like to extend our appreciation for the love and care mom received from the wonderful people of Heartland Hospice. We would also like to thank the loving friends and neighbors for the kindness, compassion, prayers, and care they unselfishly extended throughout her journey to our Lord. A private service was held at mom's request. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Heartland Hospice.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent