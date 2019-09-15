|
|
Thelma Polman
Kimberly - Thelma Ann (Thein) Polman, 85, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family on September 9, 2019. Mom was born August 13,1934, the youngest of ten children, to the late Joseph and Anna (DeLeeuw) Thein. Thelma graduated from Kimberly High School in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart, Joseph James, on June 8, 1954. Mom enjoyed swimming, walking, traveling and working as a teaching assistant at Westside Elementary School. Thelma lived a fulfilling life as mother to Kim, Perri, Joe, and Tony; grandmother to Kate, Annaleigh, Billi, Annika, Cole, Jack, Ray, and Arrington; and great grandmother to Emmett. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to many. Our family would like to extend our appreciation for the love and care mom received from the wonderful people of Heartland Hospice. We would also like to thank the loving friends and neighbors for the kindness, compassion, prayers, and care they unselfishly extended throughout her journey to our Lord. A private service was held at mom's request. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Heartland Hospice.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019