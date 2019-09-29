Services
St Joseph's Catholic Church
6600 Highland Dr
Vancouver, WA 98661
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Vancouver, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Blahnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Frank Blahnik


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Frank Blahnik Obituary
Theodore Frank Blahnik

Vancouver, WA - November 29, 1942 — September 20, 2019

Theodore "Ted" F. Blahnik, passed away in Vancouver, WA, at the age of 76. Ted was born in Appleton, WI, to the late John and Mildred (Eiting) Blahnik. Ted was a graduate of Kaukauna (WI) High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force, including two tours in Vietnam. Ted had a successful and lengthy aviation career including; Air Wisconsin, Horizon Airlines, and the Federal Aviation Administration, where he worked until his retirement. Ted is remembered with love by his wife of 45 years, Kathleen; daughters, Kimberly Blahnik and Nicole Blahnik; his sisters, Ellen (Bob) Propson, Angela Duda, Joan O'Malley and Jean (Terry) French and numerous nieces and nephews. Ted was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Virgil Vande Burgt; brother, Chuck Blahnik, and niece, Gail Luther. A funeral mass will be held on October 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vancouver, WA.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent