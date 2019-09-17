Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Theodore J. "Ted" Slowatyniec


1938 - 2019
Theodore J. "Ted" Slowatyniec Obituary
Theodore J. "Ted" Slowatyniec

Neenah - THEODORE J. "TED" SLOWATYNIEC, age 81, of Neenah, WI, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Thorp Funeral Home, in Thorp, WI. Burial will follow in Eidsvold Cemetery, rural Stanley, WI. Visitation will be held at Thorp Funeral Home, on Saturday, from 9am until time of service.

Theodore Jerome Slowatyniec was born on April 18, 1938 in rural Thorp, WI, to Michael and Mary (Dudra) Slawatyniec. Ted was united in marriage to Joyce M. Lane on September 10, 1962 in Neillsville, WI. He entered the U.S. Army on September 19, 1961 and served until his honorable discharge on September 18, 1963. After returning from the service, he worked for Chemical Supply in Menasha, currently Ashland Oil, where he drove truck until his retirement.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Joyce; 3 sons: Frank, Mike (Lois), and John (Roxanne); 4 grandchildren: Autumn (Kevin) Warning, Robert (Lea) Brendemihl, Devon Slowatyniec, Isabel Slowatyniec; 2 great-grandchildren: Brayden and Kenley Brendemihl; 2 brothers: Nick and Malin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Tom; and one sister: Carol Rueth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the VFW Post #1052 in Menasha, WI, in memory of "Old George."

Online condolences may be expressed at www.cuddiefh.com.

Thorp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 17, 2019
