Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Rehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore L. Rehl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore L. Rehl Obituary
Theodore L. Rehl

July 19, 1930-

January. 11, 2020

Ted taught at Lawrence University for 34 years, where he was professor of music and chair of the piano department. In retirement, he and Fran traveled extensively. After 18 years away from the piano, he fell in love with a Steinway "M," returned to the keyboard in 2010, and gave 19 recitals, the last on Dec. 6, 2019.

Ted is predeceased by his wife Frances. He is survived by his children Rebecca (Carl Fredericks) and Richard (Sloan Dunnagan), beloved grandchildren Nathan, Aaron (Mridi), Travis (Corinne) and Christine, and brother Fred Rehl.

Memorial donations: Plymouth Harbor Foundation Improvement of the Arts Fund (Beth Watson, 700 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota FL 34236).



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent