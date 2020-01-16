|
|
Theodore L. Rehl
July 19, 1930-
January. 11, 2020
Ted taught at Lawrence University for 34 years, where he was professor of music and chair of the piano department. In retirement, he and Fran traveled extensively. After 18 years away from the piano, he fell in love with a Steinway "M," returned to the keyboard in 2010, and gave 19 recitals, the last on Dec. 6, 2019.
Ted is predeceased by his wife Frances. He is survived by his children Rebecca (Carl Fredericks) and Richard (Sloan Dunnagan), beloved grandchildren Nathan, Aaron (Mridi), Travis (Corinne) and Christine, and brother Fred Rehl.
Memorial donations: Plymouth Harbor Foundation Improvement of the Arts Fund (Beth Watson, 700 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota FL 34236).
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020