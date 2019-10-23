|
Theresa Ann Gierl
Appleton - Theresa Ann Gierl, 97, an exceptionally caring and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and nurse, passed away October 19, 2019, in Appleton. Theresa was born on April 1, 1922, in Mazomanie, WI, to Barnabas and Josephine (nee Pechan) Stupfel, the third of seven children. She attended the one room Halfway Prairie School and Mazomanie High School. She helped her father farm for three years after her two older sisters joined the convent and her brother enlisted in WW II. At age 20 she joined the Nurse Cadet Corps to be an RN. This took her to Washington, DC, New Jersey and Jackson, Mississippi, making friends along the way. She returned to Wisconsin in 1945 and worked in Madison and Milwaukee. Theresa married Edward Gierl on May 24, 1950, having met through his sister, Rose Marie. They farmed and raised their four children in Athens, WI.
Nursing brought great joy to Theresa. She returned to nursing in 1960 at the Medford Hospital and was one of the first visiting home nurses in Marathon County. She and Edward moved to Tigerton in 1971 where she worked at the Tigerton Hospital, then to Clintonville in 1977 where she worked at the Viola Behling Home. Since 2002 they resided in Appleton to be closer to their grandchildren.
Theresa took on any task that needed to be done, making it better with her energy and joy in serving others. She was a skilled gardener, cook and a seamstress like her Czech ancestors. She was actively involved in her Catholic parishes, including the Catholic Order of Foresters, Parish Council of Catholic Women and volunteering whenever needed.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Gerard, Benedict (Karla Hayter), Mary Jo, and Ann Marie (Joe Gregg); grandchildren Daniel Gierl, Sara Gierl, Stefan Gierl, Aaron Gregg and David Gregg: cherished nieces and nephews, including her godchild Wini Meier-Oakes. She was preceded in death by Edward in 2016, sister-in-law Rose Marie Gierl, her siblings Sr. Barnabas (Florence), Sr. Eulalia (Marie), both SSND; Frances Schneider, Phillip Stupfel (killed on Okinawa in 1945), Isabel (Streich) Janssen, Josephine Meier and her brothers-in-law.
Through life Theresa was a tireless, dedicated and generous person. Much gratitude to neighbors and friends, the wonderful people at Appleton Retirement Community, the staff at Rennes and Ascension Hospice. If wished, a donation can be made to Leaven in Theresa's honor.
Funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 404. W. Lawrence St, Appleton on Monday, October 28 at 10:30. Visitation begins at 9:30. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Colby, Wisconsin.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019