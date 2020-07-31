Theresa BellileGreenville - Theresa "Terri" Bellile, age 59, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 30, 2020, following a 5 year struggle with cancer. She was born on March 7, 1961, in Fond du Lac daughter of Richard and Patricia (Feldner) Lanning. On September 10, 1983, she was united in marriage to Richard Bellile. Terri loved camping with her husband, family and friends, also going to HODAG and traveling with her sister and mother. She formerly worked for PRN Uniforms in Little Chute.Terri is survived by her husband Rick; sons, Eric (Amanda) Bellile, Greenville, Adam Bellile (fiance' Sara), Appleton, Ryan Bellile, Greenville; brothers Doug (Judy) Lanning, Oshkosh and Todd Lanning, Menasha; sister Wendy (Kurt) Wenzel, Neenah and a granddaughter Lily. She is further survived by numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A memorial service will be held for Terri on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Greenville with Rev. John Qualmann officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Mask will be required by all in attendance.The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and hospice workers who helped Terri during her illness.A memorial fund is being established.