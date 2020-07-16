Theresa "Tess" Cootway
Elcho, WI - Theresa "Tess" A. Cootway, 92, of Elcho, WI. passed away Sunday June 28, 2020 at the Aspirus Langlade Hospital, Antigo, WI. Theresa was the daughter of Angeline (Schampers) and Fred Baeten of Wrightstown.
Tess was married to Marvin Cootway on May 29, 1948. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2012.
Tess was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church of Elcho, Christian Mother's, Woman's Auxiliary, and so loved cards, crafts, bingo, flower gardening and her family.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Berg (Bruce Pitts) Post Lake; son, Dennis Cootway, Kaukauna; grandkids, Julie Slager (Adrean), Scott (Maki) Van Asten, Johanna Berg McGeshick, Brian (Molly) Berg, Adam Berg; great grandkids, Lauren, Alex, Bella, and Greyson; brother, Melvin (Beatrice) Baeten of Darboy.
Preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Florence (Casimir) Galkowski; son-in-law, Patrick Berg; daughter-in-law, Theresa Cootway.
Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at the Wrightstown Cemetery.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to: www.weberhillfuneralhome.com