Theresa J. Vanden Bush
Humboldt - Theresa J. Vanden Bush, 90 of Humboldt, passed away on December 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 19, 1929, to the late Tony and Anna (Wessley) Eskofski in Menasha, WI. Theresa worked as a bookkeeper for Schultz Dime Store until she married the love of her life Edmund "Eddie" Vanden Bush on August 8,1959. They had 54 years of marriage together until his death in 2012. Theresa spent her time after marriage as a homemaker and took care of her family as a full-time mother and wife. As a stay at home mother and wife, she enjoyed the simple pleasures of life such as canning, cooking, baking, sewing, dancing, word searches, and of course her bubble bath. Her greatest pleasure in life was spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always good for a practical joke.
Theresa will be sadly missed by her children, Paula (Jeff) Klaus, Green Bay; Thomas (Brenda) Vanden Bush, Pulaski; grandchildren, Alicia (Rojo) Huerta, Louis (Luisa) Vanden Bush, Betsy (Brent) Longlais, Rebecca (Jesse) Meier, Molly (Ryan) Nitka; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gilbert (Carol) Vanden Bush, Yvonne (Ron) Wypiszenski, Joan (James) Berger, and Rosemary Vanden Bush.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Eddie, her in-laws, John (Caroline) Vanden Bush, sisters, Marcie (Robert) Edwards and Eleanor (Ken) Gambsky; brother, Jim Eskofski; brothers and sisters-in-law, Delores (Nels) Pocan, Clifford (Jeanette) Vanden Bush, Clem (Lucille) Vanden Bush, Ralph (Doris) Vanden Bush, Ardeal (Jackie) Vanden Bush, Ellen (Lloyd) Strebel and Joe Vanden Bush.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Parish wake service 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastoral Associate Cheryl Mericque officiating. Visitation will continue Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church (Sugar Bush) 5930 Humboldt Rd., from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Carlos Villaluz is officiating. Burial in the St. Hubert Cemetery, Humboldt. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund is being established.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff and nurses from Unity Hospice, St. Vincent Hospital 9th floor, and Tender Hearts Assisted Living for their care and compassion.
