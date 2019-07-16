|
Theresa M. Holinbeck
Neenah - Theresa M. Holinbeck (Schuller) our loving and caring Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 94 after a brief illness. She was born in Brillion, Wisconsin on April 9, 1925, daughter of the late John and Frances (Nagel) Schuller. Theresa graduated from St. Mary's High School in Menasha in 1943. She married Lewellyn Holinbeck on November 17, 1951.
Theresa is survived by her eight children, daughters Ellen Anderson, Linda (Jerry) Demerath, and Karen Holinbeck. Sons Lew (Jenny), Paul (Kathy), Brian (Kim), David (Kim), and Todd. She is further survived by 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lew, brothers Antony "Tony," Jerome "Jerry," and sisters Varonica Crooks and Elizabeth "Betty" Weinstein. Also, son-in laws Dave Anderson and Roosevelt Staples, and grandson Griffin Allan.
The Funeral Service for Theresa will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from Noon until the hour of the service.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Rennes Health and Rehab Center Appleton and ThedaCare Hospice for their loving and professional care. Also a special thanks to mom's roommate Avis Schlintz for her companionship that allowed both of them to go back in time and speak German with one another.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 16 to July 17, 2019