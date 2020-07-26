1/1
Theresa Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Murphy

Freedom - Theresa Mae (Williamson) Murphy, 86, Freedom, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born June 28, 1934, to John Sr. and Ona (Poole) Williamson, in Freedom. Theresa was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom. She was united in marriage to Francis "Scrub" Murphy on April 26, 1955, and the couple celebrated 58 years of marriage before his death in 2013. They are now re-united in heaven with their daughter, Mary Kay, who died when she was tragically struck by a car in front of the family home on October 3, 1971.

Theresa was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who will be dearly missed. She was extremely proud of her children and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Theresa could be counted on for offering sound advice whenever her children or grandchildren asked. She and Francis enjoyed many years together and raising the kids.

Theresa is survived by her six children: Colleen (Tom) Laha, Freedom; Susan (Bob) Harp, Appleton; Dr. Jim (Julie) Murphy, Pewaukee; Don (Jackie) Murphy, Freedom; Betty (Tom) Hillebrand, Appleton; Tammy (Brian) Nabbefeld, Freedom; 16 grandchildren: Marie Krueger, Shawn (Jenny) Laha, Scott (Tina) Laha, and Godchild Dr. Kurt (Ashley) Laha; Jill (Matt) Vissers, Chris (Liz) Harp, and Nicole (Brian) Pietsch; Jim (Allison) Murphy and Jay Murphy; John (Kayce) Murphy and Leah (Chandler) Evers; Sydney and Ryan Hillebrand; and Travis, Troy and Trent Nabbefeld; 17 great grandchildren: Aiden, Gavin and Katelyn Krueger, Liam and Calla Laha, Ted, Luis, Aidan and Gillian Laha, Kaitlin and Adalyn Vissers, Lucas and Olivia Pietsch, Quinton and Maverick Murphy, Josephine Murphy, and Baby Evers, due in December. In addition, she is survived by her brother, John Jr. (Gloria) Williamson; a sister-in-law, Pat Murphy, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis; daughter, Mary Kay; great-granddaughter, Ella Marie Krueger and great-grandson Jaxon John Murphy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Edwill (Shirley) Murphy, Jack (Fern) Murphy, Bob (Judy) Murphy, Martin Murphy, Johanna "Sis" (Gerald) Geenen, and Frances "Babe" (Floyd) Reiland; her parents; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frank and Rosella (Weyenberg) Murphy,

Friends may call at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Rd. S, Freedom, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Walter Stumpf officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Due to the ongoing public health situation, social distancing guidelines are in effect. The family requests those who are uncomfortable attending Theresa's services to keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice Care for all their care and support during this extremely difficult time.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Service
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved