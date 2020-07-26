Theresa Murphy
Freedom - Theresa Mae (Williamson) Murphy, 86, Freedom, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born June 28, 1934, to John Sr. and Ona (Poole) Williamson, in Freedom. Theresa was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom. She was united in marriage to Francis "Scrub" Murphy on April 26, 1955, and the couple celebrated 58 years of marriage before his death in 2013. They are now re-united in heaven with their daughter, Mary Kay, who died when she was tragically struck by a car in front of the family home on October 3, 1971.
Theresa was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who will be dearly missed. She was extremely proud of her children and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Theresa could be counted on for offering sound advice whenever her children or grandchildren asked. She and Francis enjoyed many years together and raising the kids.
Theresa is survived by her six children: Colleen (Tom) Laha, Freedom; Susan (Bob) Harp, Appleton; Dr. Jim (Julie) Murphy, Pewaukee; Don (Jackie) Murphy, Freedom; Betty (Tom) Hillebrand, Appleton; Tammy (Brian) Nabbefeld, Freedom; 16 grandchildren: Marie Krueger, Shawn (Jenny) Laha, Scott (Tina) Laha, and Godchild Dr. Kurt (Ashley) Laha; Jill (Matt) Vissers, Chris (Liz) Harp, and Nicole (Brian) Pietsch; Jim (Allison) Murphy and Jay Murphy; John (Kayce) Murphy and Leah (Chandler) Evers; Sydney and Ryan Hillebrand; and Travis, Troy and Trent Nabbefeld; 17 great grandchildren: Aiden, Gavin and Katelyn Krueger, Liam and Calla Laha, Ted, Luis, Aidan and Gillian Laha, Kaitlin and Adalyn Vissers, Lucas and Olivia Pietsch, Quinton and Maverick Murphy, Josephine Murphy, and Baby Evers, due in December. In addition, she is survived by her brother, John Jr. (Gloria) Williamson; a sister-in-law, Pat Murphy, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis; daughter, Mary Kay; great-granddaughter, Ella Marie Krueger and great-grandson Jaxon John Murphy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Edwill (Shirley) Murphy, Jack (Fern) Murphy, Bob (Judy) Murphy, Martin Murphy, Johanna "Sis" (Gerald) Geenen, and Frances "Babe" (Floyd) Reiland; her parents; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frank and Rosella (Weyenberg) Murphy,
Friends may call at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Rd. S, Freedom, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Walter Stumpf officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Due to the ongoing public health situation, social distancing guidelines are in effect. The family requests those who are uncomfortable attending Theresa's services to keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank Ascension Hospice Care for all their care and support during this extremely difficult time.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
.