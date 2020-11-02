Theresa N. Meyer
Menasha - Theresa N. Meyer, age 78 of Menasha, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born April 20, 1942 in Chicago and graduated from Chiton High School. After achieving her LPN, she worked in Illinois again before moving to Menasha. It was there she met Robert Meyer, whom she married on May 4, 1974.
Theresa worked for 37 years at Theda Clark as an LPN before retiring to enjoy time at her cabin on Lake Hilbert and car rides to Green Bay. She was very much a people-person and loved cooking for large gatherings.
Theresa will be missed by her husband of 46 years, Bob; her son, Mark (Dana) Meyer; and by her grandson, Chase. She is further survived by her brother, Charles Murray; and by her sister, Fay (Chuck) Fairney. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nellie and Frank Giranio.
The choice has been made to forego a gathering at this time in order to protect everyone's health and wellbeing. Even though we will not be able to gather together in person, we hope that you will gather with us in spirit by honoring the memory of Theresa.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Theresa's name.
