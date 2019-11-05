Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Ev. Lutheran Church
1100 E. Murdock Ave.
Oshkosh, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Ev. Lutheran Church
1100 E. Murdock Ave.
Oshkosh, WI
Thomas A. Coates

Thomas A. Coates Obituary
Thomas A. Coates

Oshkosh - Thomas A. Coates, age 86, of Oshkosh died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born March 31, 1933, in Winneconne to the late Hiram and Isabella Coates. Tom served his country in the U.S. Navy. On August 7, 1984, he married Pat Henningsen. Tom's career included working at Lenox Candles, over 20 years at Bemis Company, and over 25 years driving shuttle for Bergstrom Automotive, where he met a lot of people and made many friends. He was an active member of St. Andrew's Ev. Lutheran Church, Oshkosh. Tom loved reading, going out to dinner, watching football, and being outside with Pat and their dog Josie. He enjoyed spending time with Gary, his best friend and buddy, whenever they could, working on his 1946 Coupe, or just hanging out.

Tom is survived by his wife of 35 years, Pat; two daughters, Ian Livingstone, Molly Brewer; four sons, Lynn (Michelle) Coates, Jimmy (JoAnn) Coates, Tommy (Mary) Coates, and Paul Coates; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Along with his parents, Tom was also preceded in death by a son, Roger Coates; one brother, Robert Coates; and four sisters, Ian Coates, Shirley Lux, Betty Costello, and Jessie Passer.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. Visitation will continue on Friday, November 8 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Ev. Lutheran Church 1100 E. Murdock Ave. Oshkosh. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Karen Jewell officiating. Military honors and entombment will follow at Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh.

The family extends a special, loving thanks to Gary and Linda Frazier and Dick and Teresa Wachtveitl for their support and love. Also, special thanks to the staffs of Aurora Medical Center, the ICU, 2 West nurses, and Dr. Soni for the wonderful care of Tom and Pat.

To Tom, thank you for picking me to spend your life with, Love, Pat.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
