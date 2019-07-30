|
|
Thomas Albers
Kimberly - Thomas Albers, 82, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 after a brief illness. Thomas was born on April 25, 1937 to Paul and Geraldine (VanRyzin) Albers. He earned nine letters and was an all conference selection in Football, basketball and baseball. Thomas was a three year starter and named captain as a senior in all three sports. After high school he served in the US Army as a member of the US Army security agency, spending over two years in Germany. Thomas was united in marriage to Nancy Hammel on September 16, 1961. He worked for many years at US Plumbing until his retirement. He was an avid Brewer, Packer and Badger fan. Tom also enjoyed Fishing and hunting and watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events.
Thomas is survived by his children: Dave (Tina) Albers of Iola, and their children Andrea Albers of LaCrosse, Emily (fiancée Dakota Benson)Albers of Hendersonville, NC, Kiaya (Nick) Gardner of Bloomington, MN, and Lucas Albers of St. Paul, MN; Son, Mike Albers of Kimberly; daughter, Lynn (Don) Young of Seymour, and their children, Duke Young of Seymour and Stephanie (special friend Chad Britto) Young of Neenah; Beth (Al) Manitzki of Seymour, and their children, Tom (Amanda) Albers and daughter Eloise of Kimberly, Amie (Pat) Van Vreede, and children Harper and Balen of Little Chute, Jacob Young of Seymour and special friend Ashley Krug; Jeff (Kris) Albers of Kimberly, and their children Nicole (special friend Will Berndt) Albers of Kaukauna and Ryan (special friend Autumn Schuh)Albers of Oshkosh; and Susan Albers of Neenah, and her children, Andrew (special friend Nayla Wright) Albers of Kimberly and Tommy Albers of Neenah, siblings, Sandy VerBust of Kimberly, and Jan (Judy) Albers of Kimberly. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nancy and a brother-in-law Don VerBust.
The memorial service for Thomas will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the JANSEN FARGO FUNERAL HOME, 204 E. Kimberly Ave. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 30 to July 31, 2019