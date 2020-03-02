|
Thomas "Moe" Allan Missling
Appleton - Thomas "Moe" Allan Missling, age 64 of Appleton, earned his biggest trophy on March 1, 2020, when he entered Eternal Life after a short, five week battle with cancer. Tom was born on June 16, 1955, son of the late Wayne and Patricia (Liebsch) Missling. He enjoyed life on the road as a semi-truck driver with JMW Transfer and most recently took a job as a delivery driver for Gunderson Cleaners.
Tom loved the outdoors; whether it was hunting and fishing, four wheeling, riding his motor cycle or snow mobiling. He fulfilled a lifelong dream of enjoying nature on his owning land and a place in Pembine, WI. Tom truly has a passion for antique cars and enjoyed showing them for many years at the Iola car shows. His prized possession was his orange and black 1960 Plymouth Fury. Tom had a beautiful singing voice and was a member of the "Soul Singers" in the 1970's. He will be known for being a Packer fan and someone who never passed up a good deal. Being a people person, Tom made friends wherever he went. He cherished his family giving everyone nicknames. In his final days, he loved snuggling up to his K-9 buddy: Oscar.
Tom is survived by his sisters: Linda (David) Krabbe, Lori (Sam) Longsine, and Cindy (Bruce) Klarner; his niece and nephews: Kristy (Tom) Danielski, Chad (Michelle) Krabbe, and Kevin (Francisca) Krabbe; great nieces and nephews: Brianna, Autumn, Brock, Kevin Jr., Kylie, Kaydence, Jett, Chad Jr.,Owen, and Olivia. He is further survived by his aunt Sharon Liebsch and his uncle Richard Kazicbowski, as well as many, many special friends. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, brother: Wayne Jr.,: a brother that was born asleep; and a great nephew: Dylan.
The service for Tom will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday March 7, 2020, at CHRIST THE KING, 601 S. Washington St., Combined Locks, with Rev. Nate Gauerke officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Tom's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Tom's family would like to thank oncologist Dr. Poola and his staff for their exceptional care.
"Life's too short to drive boring cars"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020