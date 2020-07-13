Thomas B. Egan
Thomas B. Egan, 88 passed away July 8, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. He was born January 11, 1932 in New London, Wisconsin to Clara and Jeremiah Egan. Tom is survived by his wife Lois Ann Egan and his children; Steven Thomas Egan, Colleen Ann Mendez, Maureen Patricia Savidge, Kathleen Marie Johnson, Brian John Egan, and Thomas Edward Egan. Tom is also survived by his brother Jack and sisters Jane McCarthy, Elizabeth (Betty) McLaughlin, and Dorothy Geraldine Jorgenson. Tom was preceded in death by brothers Jim Egan and Pat Egan and a sister Marlene White. Tom was enormously proud of his family which included 19 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. In honor of Tom, a Funeral Mass will be held 10am, July 22nd at Christ the King Catholic Church (4291 Evergreen Pkwy, Evergreen, CO 80439) Graveside service with military honors to follow at Fort Logan National Cemetery (4400 W Kenyon Ave, Denver, CO 80236) at 2:30 pm.
.
Tom was married to his beloved wife Lois for 66 years and was a resident of Colorado for the past 42 years. Tom was a veteran of the Army and served honorably in the Korean War. Upon his return from service, Tom earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. This led to his successful employment of 38 years with Harnischfeger Corporation in the sales of construction and mining equipment, specializing in the sales of electric mining shovels used in open pit mining. His career with Harnischfeger led Tom and his family to move many times. They lived in California, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Johannesburg, South Africa. An honor that he was particularly proud of was his selection as one of the Mining Men of the Century in the state of Wyoming. Tom was a wonderful husband and father, he loved his family and the Lord very much. He was very patriotic and was a devout Catholic and active member of Christ the King Church in Evergreen, Colorado. Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing with his buddies. He also enjoyed watching nature programs, Bluebloods, westerns, and loved Irish music.
In lieu of flowers donations in his honor can be sent to either Christ the King Catholic Church, Milwaukee School of Engineering or a charity of your choice
.