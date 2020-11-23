Thomas B. LandersKaukauna - Thomas B. Landers, beloved Father and friend, age 78, passed away after a prolonged fight at home with his family by his side, on November 22, 2020. Tom was born on April 7, 1942 in Milwaukee Wisconsin, son of the late Thomas and Lucille (Burdick) Landers.Tom is survived by his 3 children, Todd Landers, Kellie (Buck) Tousey and Adam (significant other, Kelsey) Landers. He is also survived by his twin brother Tim (Cheryl) Landers, and his brother Jim (LuAnn) Landers. He is further survived by his former wife and lifelong friend Lynn, several nieces, nephews and cousins.Tom attended Appleton High School and the Dale Carnegie Sales Course. He served in the Army Reserves. He realized his dream of having his own business, Landers Office Products. He was hard working, but more importantly, he loved his job and working with his customers.Tom enjoyed his time at Legend Lake for many years. However, he spent his most treasured times at his hunting land in Waupaca. Time there was shared with his children and "the boys" over the years, drinking High Life and BS'ing around the table. Everyone was lucky, that without even knowing it and while they slept, he and his coffee buddies began each day solving the world's problems.Dad, thank you for teaching us to work hard for the things we want in life, and to always appreciate what we have. You enjoyed life to the fullest, were loved deeply and will be missed terribly.Additionally, the family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and all the nurses that helped us during this difficult time.Due to the COVID19, a Memorial Service will not be held now. A celebration of life will be held at a future date at his hunting shack.In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund has been established for Aspiro, to help other individuals like his son Todd.