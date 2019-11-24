|
|
Thomas C. Blank
Neenah - Thomas C. Blank, age 75, of Neenah, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 22, 2019. Tom was born on January 20, 1944 in Neenah, son of the late Carl and Eileen (Mongan) Blank. He graduated from Neenah High School in 1964. Tom married Regis Klosterman on October 5, 1974 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bonduel. He loved spending time at the cottage on Lake Poygan and was always putzing around with a project. Tom did a fair amount of traveling. He met Regis on a trip to Hawaii and she became his wife. In addition to Regis, Tom is survived by his in-laws, Sandra Staszak, Ron Klosterman, Karen (Ray) Banaszynski; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his twin sister Kathy Blank.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah, with Pastoral Leader Mary Krueger of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Menasha officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery in Poygan. A memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
The family would like to thank the Neenah Police Department, the EMT's, the Dr.'s at Theda Care Medical Center in Neenah and a very special thank you to neighbors, Kathy and Dave Pansy.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019