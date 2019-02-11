Services
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 315-6241
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Community United Methodist
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Community United Methodist
N1966 Julius Drive
Greenville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Wilke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Clifford Wilke


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Clifford Wilke Obituary
Thomas Clifford Wilke

Matthews, NC. - "You can easily judge the character of a man by how he treats those who can do nothing for him." - Malcolm Forbes

Thomas Clifford Wilke, 61, of Matthews, NC, passed away peacefully on February 7th, 2019. He was born June 15, 1957 in Neenah, Wisconsin to Clifford and Mary (Greshamer) Wilke and was their second of five children. Tom graduated from Neenah High School in 1975, and in the same year enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Air Station near Chicago, Illinois for three years and received an honorable discharge. He trained as a respiratory therapist after seperating from the Navy, and was popular with patients for his care and compassion. Tom married the love of his life, Kathleen (Marinin) on March 5th,1983 and they celebrated 35 wonderful years together. Tom's children were the joy of his life and he would often disappear from the company of adults only to be found later on an adventure with his children and later grandchildren. A devout Christian, Tom was a member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Menasha for many years before joining Faith Community United Methodist Church in Greenville. Tom was a lifelong Packer fan, a cunning racquetball player, and enjoyed playing sheepshead with his siblings. Thomas will be remembered for his outgoing and carefree personality.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife Kathleen, four siblings: Debbie, Lisa, Todd, and Jeff, three children: Ryan (Andra) of Jacksonville, FL, Melissa (Michael) of Charlotte, NC, and Jonathan of Charlotte, NC as well as five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service that will be held at Faith Community United Methodist (N1966 Julius Drive Greenville, WI 54952, WI) on February 13th at 11am, with visitation starting at 10am, to pray, grieve and remember the wonderful man who touched so many lives. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Arrangements were in the care of Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service, Charlotte NC.

Please share condolences at hankinsandwhittington.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hankins & Whittington
Download Now