Thomas Daun
Chilton - Thomas P. Daun, age 66, of Chilton, passed away from natural causes unrelated to COVID19, at his home on August 6, 2020. He was born February 9, 1954, son of the late Art and Margaret Daun. He married Connie Mueller on October 13, 1984, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Chilton.
Tom worked his entire life, a 47 year career, at Chilton Trailers. He was somewhat of an introvert, and gentle; a very good listener with a quiet sense of humor. Tom was a friend to everyone. Connie remembers him as the opposite to her loud and talkative personality, and always said he made her a better person. He never missed a day of waking Connie up to say good bye, "I love you" with a kiss before going off to work. They balanced each other out and loved spending time together. They enjoyed going out for dinner and drinks every Friday night. He was an avid golfer, studying and practicing the game since he was 10 years old. He also enjoyed bowling, camping, gambling, and hunting. He cared a great deal for his children and granddaughters and always hoped for the best for them. His mom and dad lovingly called him "Tommy Tittlemouse" throughout his life because of his favorite book that she read to him every day when he was battling rheumatic fever as a child.
Tom is survived by his wife, Connie; their children: Stacey Daun and Adam Daun; daughter-in-law: Jodi Daun; two grandchildren: Abby and Sam; siblings: Ruth (Ken) Hedberg, Julie Daun, Bob (Kathleen) Daun, and Jeff (Joyce) Daun; sisters-in-law: Ann (Bill) Juckem, Theresa Hostettler, Gail (Marvin) Thiel, and Karen (Mike) Peil; brothers-in-law: Ray (JoAnn) Mueller, Dick (Carol) Mueller, Glenn (Jeannie) Mueller, Carl (Edie) Mueller, Pete (Carol) Mueller, and Grubby Marose. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Margaret; Connie's parents: Ray and Rita Mueller; a sister: Ginny Marose; a brother: Gary Daun; and brothers-in-law: Ronald Mueller and Dennis Hostettler. He was further preceded in death by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Visitations will take place from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton on Wednesday, August 12, and again from 10:00am until 11:00am at the funeral home on Thursday, August 13. There will be a prayer service following Wednesday's visitation.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in the name of Thomas Daun. Online condolences: www.wietingfuneralhome.com