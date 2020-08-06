Thomas Dollevoet
Hilbert - Thomas P. Dollevoet, age 80, of Hilbert, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton with his family at his side. He was born on March 8, 1940, in Kimberly, son of the late Bill and Agnes Dollevoet. On May 1, 1965, he married Margaret Brodzinski at St. John's Catholic Church in Menasha, and together they raised three children. Tom was the most patient and kind person who was never in a hurry.
Tom worked at the paper mill in Kimberly for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1999. He was a very good Catholic and a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stockbridge.
Tom's real passions involved the outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing. He hunted with his father, his brothers, and his friend, Barry. His home on Lake Winnebago allowed him to fish often with Margaret. He enjoyed taking family camping trips along with their friends, George and Lori. He also spoke with his friend, Dennis (Val), daily to discuss sports and the news of the day. Tom, Margaret, and Jamie traveled all over the world and visited nearly every state.
Tom is survived by his wife, Margaret; his children: Cindy (Terry) Woller, Becky (Eric) Hyland, and Jamie Dollevoet; grandchildren: Emily and Curtis Woller, and Rachel and Trent Hyland; sisters: Pat (Tom) Van Nuland and Bette Jane Novitski (special friend, Dale); brothers: Gerald (Karen) Dollevoet and Bob Dollevoet; a sister-in-law: Kathy (Willie) Evans; and a brother-in-law: Andy (Janet) Brodzinski.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 12 at 11:00 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Stockbridge. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in the name of Thomas Dollevoet. Online condolences www.wietingfuneralhome.com