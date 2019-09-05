|
|
Thomas "Tommy" Driscoll
Appleton - Tommy Driscoll, age 63, passed away at Brewster Village on September 1, 2019.
A celebration for Tommy's beautiful life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7th at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home starting at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the celebration service at 11:00.
