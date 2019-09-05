Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Driscoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Tommy" Driscoll


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas "Tommy" Driscoll Obituary
Thomas "Tommy" Driscoll

Appleton - Tommy Driscoll, age 63, passed away at Brewster Village on September 1, 2019.

A celebration for Tommy's beautiful life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7th at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home starting at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the celebration service at 11:00.

A full obituary may be found at www.wichmannfargo.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent