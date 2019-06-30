|
|
Thomas E. Goehler
Appleton - Thomas Earl Goehler, 74, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 26th in Appleton. Tom was born September 21, 1944 in Appleton where he remained a resident until his passing. As a lifelong Appleton native, Tom worked as a lithographer and pressman for the better part of his life.
He was a true perfectionist in all of his endeavors and left a lasting impression on anyone who met him. Tom's true passions lied in the time he spent with family, friends and working hard. He was enthusiastic about automobiles, history and, most importantly, making others laugh. An avid sports fan, Tom loved the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Ford Racing. He was also very patriotic and held the Armed Forces in high regard. Tom was in his element sitting around a camp fire with family and friends while passing the time using witty sarcasm, telling jokes and ribbing others. His competitive spirit, humorous personality, passion to win and love of kids made him an exceptional coach to many Appleton youths.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Patricia, their children Todd (Tamara), Tom (Anne), Brock; his grandchildren Zach (Rachel), Madeline, Elise, Reese & Rex; his siblings Nancy (Bruce) & Susie along with many nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Crystal.
Please join his family to celebrate Tom's life on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will run from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM, with a service to follow at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in his name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019