Thomas E. Nooyen
Appleton, Wisconsin - Thomas Eugene Nooyen, age 77 of Appleton, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1942, to the late Frank M. and Alma C. (Marique) Nooyen and lived in Green Bay and Appleton. Thomas married Julie Welhouse on April 4, 1964, and spent 49 wonderful years together. He worked for over 30 years at M&I (formerly Valley) Bank. Thom was a giving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was a private person focused on his God and his family.
Thomas is survived by his son, Timothy (Sherri) Nooyen; granddaughter, Molly Nooyen; sister, Doris Skotzke; brother Matthew (June) Nooyen; sisters-in-law Carol Nooyen, Gail Nooyen, and Jacqueline (William) Strobel; brothers-in-law James (Peggy) Welhouse, Jeffrey Welhouse, and Mark (Mary) Welhouse; Julie's dear aunt Bonnie Kuhr; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Julie; parents; infant son, Michael Nooyen; brothers Eugene Nooyen and Roger Nooyen; parents-in-law, James and Rose Mary Welhouse; brother-in-law John Skotzke and sister-in-law Chris Welhouse.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Memorials may be sent to the University of Wisconsin Foundation, Doug Miller Education Fund.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020