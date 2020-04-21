Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Nooyen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Nooyen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Nooyen Obituary
Thomas E. Nooyen

Appleton, Wisconsin - Thomas Eugene Nooyen, age 77 of Appleton, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1942, to the late Frank M. and Alma C. (Marique) Nooyen and lived in Green Bay and Appleton. Thomas married Julie Welhouse on April 4, 1964, and spent 49 wonderful years together. He worked for over 30 years at M&I (formerly Valley) Bank. Thom was a giving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was a private person focused on his God and his family.

Thomas is survived by his son, Timothy (Sherri) Nooyen; granddaughter, Molly Nooyen; sister, Doris Skotzke; brother Matthew (June) Nooyen; sisters-in-law Carol Nooyen, Gail Nooyen, and Jacqueline (William) Strobel; brothers-in-law James (Peggy) Welhouse, Jeffrey Welhouse, and Mark (Mary) Welhouse; Julie's dear aunt Bonnie Kuhr; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Julie; parents; infant son, Michael Nooyen; brothers Eugene Nooyen and Roger Nooyen; parents-in-law, James and Rose Mary Welhouse; brother-in-law John Skotzke and sister-in-law Chris Welhouse.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Memorials may be sent to the University of Wisconsin Foundation, Doug Miller Education Fund.

To leave a special memory or condolences for Thomas' family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent