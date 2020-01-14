|
|
Thomas Eric Schmit
Kimberly - Thomas E. Schmit, age 78, of Kimberly, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born on July 22, 1941, son of the late Robert and Georgia (Dane) Schmit. He married Mary Kae De Wildt on October 12, 1963, at Holy Name Church in Kimberly.
Tom liked to keep busy, so on top of his full time job for the City of Appleton as a street sweeper, he helped with many other things: part time police officer for Little Chute, head of safety/ambulance crew at WIR for over 25 years, head of ushers at Holy Name Church for many years, and after retirement, he drove shuttle for Bergstrom in Kaukauna for 12 years. He developed many friendships throughout his livelihood that he and Mary Kae enjoyed. They also took many bus trips with friends and some cruises. Tom and Mary Kae attended all grandkids sporting events, including grandson Ryan's time playing basketball at Appleton West, which lead them to be followers of the Kimberly football and basketball teams. Tom was also a big follower of Wisconsin sports: Packers, Badgers and Brewers. Tom enjoyed bowling as well with his friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Kae Schmit; children: Jodi (Jon) Tate, Dale Schmit, Pam (William) Hall; grandchildren: Kristen (Mitchael Boelter) Tate, Jordan (Kenzie Martzahl) Tate, Emily and Ryan Schmit, Dylan, Riley and Hayden Hall; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Georgia Schmit; brothers: Richard Schmit and Robert "Robbie" (Jan) Schmit; nephew, Aaron Schmit; father and mother-in-law, Adrian and Catherine (Newhouse) De Wildt; brothers and sisters-in-law: Charlotte (Juan) Diaz and Jane (Jim) Van Hammond.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish-Holy Name Site, 600 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly, with Fr. Carl Schmitt officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in Holy Name Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Schmit family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Travis Kroner, Compassus Hospice (Lynn, Jessica, Jess and Matt), Frontida Care in Kimberly (Terry and Tracy) for their wonderful and loving care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020