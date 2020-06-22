Thomas Fred Graverson
Combined Locks - Thomas "Tom" Graverson of Combined Locks, WI passed away peacefully with his family at his side on his 68th birthday, June 20th, after a bravely fought battle with stomach cancer. Tom was born on June 20th, 1952 to the late Raymond T. and Elizabeth A. (Malchow) Graverson.
Tom graduated from Neenah High School in 1970. He met his future bride working at the Neenah Theater during that time and married Terri Jo (Wilz) Graverson on March 9, 1974.
Tom spent nearly 50 years in many positions within the printing and graphic arts field where he enjoyed a very successful business career learning the trade and meeting many lifelong friends and customers. Tom hung up his sales shoes and semi-retired to pursue a part-time position with the US Department of Homeland Security / TSA at the Appleton Airport in 2012. He was extremely proud of this job and so appreciative of the cherished friends and acquaintances he met while finishing his career there and fully retiring in 2017.
Tom loved his wife and children immensely and absolutely adored his grandchildren. He loved having adventures with them, large and small, making escapades out of riding the elevators and escalators at Macy's, and in the end, giving wheelchair rides. Tom had an immense network of friends including childhood friends, high school friends, acting and karaoke friends, work and TSA friends, his wife's friends and the many acquaintances along the way that he thought of as friends. He continued to stay in contact with all of them until his health no longer permitted it. It weighed heavy on his mind that he wasn't able to thank everyone for all of their support. The outpouring of continual cards, gifts, texts and food made him feel loved. If love and support were all that was needed to beat cancer, Tom would be with us today.
Tom was a proud citizen of Combined Locks and took many opportunities to engage in community initiatives while enjoying the wildlife in and the park-like setting he was able to call home. He was also fortunate enough to share in many cherished weekends at the family cottage in Waupaca.
While Tom truly regretted seeing his happy life end too quickly, his love of family and friends and his contagious spirit for life will live on in the songs he sang, the terrible jokes he couldn't help but tell and the memories he made for and with us all.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Terri Jo, who he adored and loved spending time with whether they were traveling together or doing the simple things they enjoyed so much like going to the movies, planting trees and building rock gardens throughout their yard. The loving support and tears they shared over the last several months meant more to Tom than he could say.
Tom is also proudly survived by two sons, Todd (Christa) of Shorewood and Troy (Leah) and one daughter, Trisha (Rob) Ruys both of Darboy, and six grandchildren, Lacey, Avery, Reagan, Clayden, Reese and Riane. Tom is further survived by a sister, Patricia (David) Brown of New London, brothers Michael (Julie) of Franklin and David of Neenah, a sister-in-law, Lynn (Steven) Polman of Chilton and many nieces, nephews and cousins that he cared for very much. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Peter and William, a newphew, Andrew Graverson, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Adeline and Clarence Wilz and sister-in-law, Kay Wilz.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or Tom's, St. Paul's Catholic Church in Combined Locks.
A funeral is scheduled for June 25, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 410 Wallace St., Combined Locks. There will be a visitation just preceding the service from 10am-12pm, also at the church. Due to the current pandemic situation, only a limited number of loved ones will be able to stay for the full church service at 12pm, so please instead be sure to find your way to Electric City Lanes 136 W Wisconsin Ave, Kaukauna, WI 54130. for a celebration of Tom's life beginning at 12pm where there will be no limit for those who would like to attend. Terri Jo and the rest of the family will look forward to meeting you there when the church service concludes.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.