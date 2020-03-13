|
Thomas Furdek
Clintonville - Thomas "Tom" Furdek, age 64, of Clintonville passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Thomas Allen Furdek was born on May 3, 1955 in Joliet, Illinois, to Aloysius and Dorothy (Paris) Furdek. He grew up in Joliet and graduated from Providence Catholic High School, New Lenox, IL. Tom attended St. Mary's University in Winona, MN and completed his bachelor's degree at University of Wisconsin-Stout, then went on to earn his master's from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Tom worked as a mechanical engineer with several firetruck and truck component manufacturing companies over his career, including Oshkosh Truck, Eaton Corporation, Freightliner, Marion Body Works, and American LaFrance. Most recently, he was the Director of Training at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton.
Tom was united in marriage on September 6, 1986 to Beverly A. Skarlupka at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo. The couple settled in rural Clintonville in 1993. He was an active member of St. Rose Catholic Church, where he served with the Knights of Columbus, volunteered with the Faith Formation Program, and assisted with various projects at the church. Tom was a skilled woodworker who also loved fishing in the tranquil early mornings and spending time with his family. Perhaps most of all, he will be remembered for his selfless, gentle, kindhearted nature—a quiet, but consistent, blessing to so many in his life.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Beverly; one daughter, Rebecca Furdek of Washington D.C., and his father and mother-in-law, George and Carol Skarlupka of Pelican Lake. Survivors also include a sister, Susan (Glenn) Tibble of Joliet, IL; three sisters-in-law, Jacqueline (Craig) Olund of Sarona, Barbara (Edward) Bauknecht of Bryant, and Catherine Skarlupka of Antigo; and three brothers-in-law, George Skarlupka of Janesville, Richard (Sherry) Skarlupka of Antigo, and Kenneth (Rachel) Skarlupka of Menomonee Falls. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, James Skarlupka.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 17th at 11:00 AM at St. Rose Catholic Church, Clintonville. Fr. Timothy Shillcox, O. Praem, will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville, and on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until time of mass at the church.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020