Thomas "Tommy" Gerard Driscoll
Appleton - Driscoll, Thomas Gerard "Tommy"
Tommy Driscoll, age 63, passed away at Brewster Village on September 1, 2019. Born on July 16, 1956 the fifth child of Tom and Jane (Christensen) Driscoll.
This angel in our family filled our hearts with love and joy every day of his life. Born with Down Syndrome he offered us hugs, unconditional love, patience, and understanding for all our shortcomings. Tommy entertained us with his "famous" impersonations of Jack Benny, Jackie Gleason, Laurel and Hardy, Flip Wilson, and more of those old-time favorite comedians. He loved playing Yahtzee, music, dancing, family time, but most of all he loved hearing people laugh. His cute sense of humor never failed to get us laughing. Summers at the family cottage on Long Lake were treasured. Tommy was a gentleman with manners that made his parents proud. Even strangers couldn't help but fall in love with this gentle, easy-going, sweet, kind, lovable guy.
Growing up in Appleton he lived at home until age 29. Tommy attended the Robert Plamann School, participated in the Sheltered Activity Center, the ARC, the Christ Child Society Camp, the Special Olympics for swimming and bowling, the Special Touch Camp, and the VSA Choir. From 1985 to 2005 Tommy enjoyed life at St. Coletta's in Jefferson, WI and In 2005 he moved back to Appleton.
He continued enjoying all his favorite activities and accepted every new challenge on his life's journey. He worked at Valley Packaging and eventually enjoyed his "retirement" years at the Community Day Services. Sadly, Alzheimer's creeped in and Tommy moved to Brewster Village Nursing Home in December, 2016.
Tommy will be missed and forever loved by his siblings: Ellen (Steve) Kewley, Appleton, WI; Terry Swenson, CT; Jeff Driscoll, CT; Janis Kausch, OR. Nieces and nephews: Greg (Sarah) Kewley, Neenah, WI; JP (Kayla) Kewley, Portland, OR; Angela (Nick) Sonsalla; Andrew (Sarah) Swenson; Greg (Dierdre) Driscoll; Becky Driscoll; Dan (Heather) Driscoll; Jared Kausch. He'll also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. We give special thanks to friends Kelley and Patrick Kaupp and Bev and Butch Redman for their love and care of Tommy during the years he lived with each of them after his move back to Appleton.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Jane Driscoll; brother-in-law Garry Kausch and sister-in-law Amy Driscoll; nephews Aaron Swenson and Justin Kausch.
A celebration for Tommy's beautiful life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7th at Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home starting at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the celebration service at 11:00.
Special thanks to the caring staff at Brewster Village where so many new friends fell in love with Tommy sharing hugs and high-fives. A heartfelt gratitude to Hospice for the special attention and care during his final days.
Memorials in Tommy's remembrance may be made to the Tom and Jane Driscoll Fund at the Community Foundation of the Fox Valley Region, 4455 W. Lawrence St., Appleton, WI 54914. The Tom and Jane Driscoll Fund supports organizations and programs serving persons with developmental disabilities.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019