Thomas Gleason
Appleton - Thomas John Gleason, 71, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI. Tom was born on October 25, 1948 in Ashland, WI to the late John and Geraldine "Dolly" (DeHate) Gleason. Tom grew up in New Berlin and later moved to the Appleton area. Tom had a passion for automobiles that led to owing numerous collector cars and later a career in Auto Sales with the Bergstrom Auto Group. He enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino. Tom stayed involved in his hometown of New Berlin for many years, serving over 6 years on the street department and as candidate for city mayor, had promised "I'll make sure you can buy a pair of pants in this town". Tom was a past President of the New Berlin Lions Club and volunteered with the Appleton Soccer Club's geranium sale for many years. Tom was especially fond of his children's high school alma mater, Appleton West, where he served a greeter and enjoyed conversing with staff and students. Also an avid baseball fan, Tom was an Appleton Foxes season ticket holder for many years and rarely missed a Milwaukee Brewer game on television.
Tom is survived by his children, Brian (Lisa) Gleason and Katherine "Katie" Gleason; grandchildren, Michaela, Mathias "Ty", Evan, Corbin and Breckin; brother, James "Jim" (Cherie) Gleason; former spouse and forever friend, Linda Gleason and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his companion dog Sadie.
Due to the state mandated restrictions, a Memorial Service for Tom will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020