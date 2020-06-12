Thomas Gordon Tangman
Stockbridge - Tom Tangman, age 63, passed away on June 8, 2020 at Theda Care Medical Center in Appleton with his wife by his side. He was born on December 30, 1956 in Belvidere, IL, the son of Gordon and Ardith (Whiting) Tangman. He attended Western Illinois University, worked most of his life in sales, owned several businesses including a bar & grill in Stockbridge and was married on June 30, 2003 to Donna Hicks. He was passionate about music, BBQ & cooking and loved to camp and travel.

Tom is survived by his wife Donna; father Gordon; sister Susan (Tangman) Casey and brother-in-law David Casey; niece Corri (Casey) and husband Mark Trevethan with their new son Rowan. He was preceded in death by his mother Ardith.

Funeral and visitation services will not be held in lieu of a Celebration of his Life with family and friends later this year.

Tom leaves a big hole in all of our hearts and will be remembered forever for his quick wit and light hearted nature. You will be missed by all - Rest Peacefully.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
