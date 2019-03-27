Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gresenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Gresenz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Gresenz Obituary
Thomas Gresenz

Green Bay - Thomas R. Gresenz, 78, died peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 4:00 p.m. at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, with visitation from 2:30pm until the time of the service. The Rev. Joshua Errer will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Homeless Shelter and UWGB Women's Athletics.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now