Thomas J. Bruno
Waupaca - Thomas J. Bruno, age 78, passed away peacefully under hospice care on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca, WI. He was born May 13, 1940 in the Town of Superior, Chippewa Co., MI; son of Corbett and Virginia (Wells) Bruno. On September 12, 1964, Tom married Diane Wolosek at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca and together they shared 51 years of marriage before her passing on February 1, 2016. Tom started work at the Waupaca Foundry in 1969 and retired after 35 years in 2004. After retirement, he and Diane loved to travel and go camping. On most Friday nights, you could always find the both of them enjoying their fish fries at Rustic Woods. Tom will be dearly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
Tom is survived by his four children, Kelly (Wayne) McKay of Waupaca, WI, Laurie (Matthew) Schultz of Manawa, WI, Thomas Bruno, Jr. of Waupaca, WI, and Tammy (Kurt) Weir of Waupaca, WI; eight grandchildren, Crystal (Ron) Mason of Waupaca, WI, Nichole McKay of Waupaca, WI, Cody (Katie) McKay of Waupaca, WI, Lisa (Dan) Madden of New London, WI, Matthew Schultz, Jr. of Menominee, MI, Amber Weir of Austin, TX, Kyle (Brittany) Weir of Valdosta, GA, and Kelsey Weir of Waupaca, WI; twelve great-grandchildren, Ron and Joey Mason; Alizabeth and Philip McKay; Neveah and Jaylynn Dallman; Brayson Madden; Austin, Alayna, Chase, and Hunter Schultz; and baby boy, Leylin Weir, due in May; one brother, Paul (Ruth) Bruno of Bridgman, MI; and one sister, Ethel (Joe) Eder of Colfax, WI. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Corbett and Virginia Bruno; his loving wife, Diane Bruno; and a sister, Sister Mary Ellen Bruno.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. Burial will be on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Lind Center Cemetery in the Town of Lind. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 5, 2019