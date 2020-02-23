|
|
Thomas J. Dhein
Thomas J. Dhein passed aware February 19, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born December 9, 1945 in Appleton, Wisconsin, Tom graduated from Chilton High School. While at Chilton, he was a standout athlete in football and track, include being a two-time state champion in track. Tom was an inaugural member of the Chilton High School Wall of Honor for his athletic achievements.
Tom attended Arizona State University where he participated in track and trained with several Olympic sprinters. Upon graduation, Tom returned to the Appleton area working for the Appleton Area School District as a physical education teacher at Wilson Junior High School for over thirty years. Tom was a die-hard Wisconsin sports fan, especially the Packers and Badgers, and enjoyed painting in his spare time.
Tom is survived by his beloved partner, Denise Stoffel; his son Todd (Janeen) Dhein and his grandsons, Peyton and Levi. Tom is also survived by his sisters, Mary Jane (Wayne) Duvel and Sue (Ron) Kiesau as well as many nephews, nieces and friends.
Per Tom's wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (www.themmrf.org or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238).
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020