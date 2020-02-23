Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dhein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Dhein


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Dhein Obituary
Thomas J. Dhein

Thomas J. Dhein passed aware February 19, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born December 9, 1945 in Appleton, Wisconsin, Tom graduated from Chilton High School. While at Chilton, he was a standout athlete in football and track, include being a two-time state champion in track. Tom was an inaugural member of the Chilton High School Wall of Honor for his athletic achievements.

Tom attended Arizona State University where he participated in track and trained with several Olympic sprinters. Upon graduation, Tom returned to the Appleton area working for the Appleton Area School District as a physical education teacher at Wilson Junior High School for over thirty years. Tom was a die-hard Wisconsin sports fan, especially the Packers and Badgers, and enjoyed painting in his spare time.

Tom is survived by his beloved partner, Denise Stoffel; his son Todd (Janeen) Dhein and his grandsons, Peyton and Levi. Tom is also survived by his sisters, Mary Jane (Wayne) Duvel and Sue (Ron) Kiesau as well as many nephews, nieces and friends.

Per Tom's wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (www.themmrf.org or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238).



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent