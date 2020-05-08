Services
Thomas Fink
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Thomas J. Fink Obituary
Thomas J. Fink

Menasha - Thomas J. Fink, age 84, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born October 13, 1935, son of the late Raymond and Berenice (Murray) Fink of Menasha.

Tom went to school at St. Mary's High School in Menasha where he excelled in sports. He won a full scholarship to Marquette University where he received a Law Degree. Tom then worked as a District Attorney for Winnebago County. Tom served as a Public Defender for many years and he served two years in the US Army.

Tom is survived by his son, Steven; daughter, Susan (John) Garot; his sister, Joan (Richard) Kuhn; a brother, John (Sue Viotto) Fink; grandchildren: Alisha (Adam) Jennerjohn; Brandon (Chelsea Pinto-St. Peter) West; Ian Fink; Holly (Caleb Schaefer) Fink; Tomara (Jeremy Hoffensberger) Fink; Ryan Fink; and Elizabeth Haanen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (nee Christopher) Fink; sons, Thomas R. Fink and Gregory J. Fink; sisters, Mary (Charles Atchison) Fink and Helen (Fink) Forbeck.

He loved his Irish heritage and was a frequent visitor to Irishfest. He was a strong family man and he will be in the hearts of all who knew him forever.

A memorial mass will be held for Tom at a later date.

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 8 to May 10, 2020
