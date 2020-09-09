1/
Thomas J. Fink
Thomas J. Fink

Menasha - Thomas J. Fink, age 84, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born October 13, 1935, son of the late Raymond and Berenice (Murray) Fink of Menasha.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Patrick Parish, 320 Nicolet Blvd, Menasha, with Fr. Jim Hablewitz and Pastoral Leader Mary Krueger officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Due to COVID-19 concerns, face masks will be required, and physical distancing is suggested.

Westgor Funeral Home Menasha 720-0314 www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
