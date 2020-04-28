|
Thomas J. Kohanski
Neenah - Thomas J. Kohanski died peacefully on April 26, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1940 to Edward and Stella (Pozdol) Kohanski in Menasha, and was a Menasha High School Graduate, class of 1959, and worked as a millwright for Kimberly-Clark for over 25 years.
Tom enjoyed taking his boat out on the Wolf River with his wife Carol and his son, Mike. At the cottage, Tom never sat still and loved telling everyone else to get to work. He also enjoyed tinkering in the garage on small engines, cars, or anything he could get his hands on. Even though he was known for his stubborn, crabby attitude, he had a heart of gold. If anyone needed help building or fixing something, he was always there to lend a hand.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; by his parents; by his brothers: Jim, Richard, George, Robert, and Edward; and by his sister, Darlene.
Surviving are his sons: Michael (Nicole) and their daughter, Cassandra; Steve; and Joel; as well as his sisters, Bernice and Lucille (Neil) Bruch; his sisters-in-law: Judy, Joyce, Barb and Ann. Further surviving Tom are his nieces and nephews: Karl, Kurt, Kraig, Kip, Kevin, Jason, Missy, Mica, Ben, Rick, Doug, Lisa, Joanne, Christine, and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Tom's family would like to thank everyone that took time to stop by and visit, bring him food, or just call to chat. It was all very much appreciated.
A service for Tom will not be held at this time due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
