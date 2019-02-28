Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. THERESE CATHOLIC CHURCH
213 E. Wisconsin Ave
Appleton, WI
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. THERESE CATHOLIC CHURCH
213 E. Wisconsin Ave.
Appleton, WI
Thomas J. Lison Obituary
Thomas J. Lison

Appleton - Thomas John Lison, age 94, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 26, 2019, at the Rennes Health and Rehab Center. Tom was born in Green Bay on November 4, 1924, son of Raymond and Grace (Lewis) Lison. He went to St. Patrick's Grade School and Green Bay West High School. During WWII, Tom served in the United States Army Air Force in Communist Northern China. After his return from service, he attended and graduated from St. Norbert College. Tom was employed at Stuebe Office Supply in Green Bay for 14 years and at Fox River Paper Corp. in Appleton for 28 years retiring in 1990.

Tom was on the board of directors for Community First Credit Union for 19 years. He was a charter member of the Appleton Evening Lion's Club and very active at St. Therese Church and Romeos and Calicos Square Dance Club. Tom enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cards with his "Buddies", as well as playing the stock market and traveling.

Tom married Elaine Jessogne on August 6, 1946, she preceded him in death on May 14, 1967. He married Lorraine Sorenson on October 18, 1972, she preceded him in death on January 12, 1979. Tom married Patricia (Scanlon) Zielinski on October 9, 1989. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, three daughters and two sons: Sandra (James) Hughes, Marijane (Bruce) Carlson, Mark (Julie) Lison, Chris (Susan) Lison, and Nancy (Kenneth) Lamers; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Lison. There are a total of 33 grandchildren and 62 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Pat's sister & brother-in-law Ruth (Erwin) Becker and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, three sons: Daniel Lison, Raymond Lison and David Lison; daughter-in-law: Nancy Lison; stepson: James Sorenson and step-daughter Carol (Raymond) Harbeck; his brother and sister-in-law: Lewis (Esther) Lison; his sister and brother-in-law: Loretta (Lee) Sargent; Pat's sister and brother-in-law; Joyce (John) Monday.

The Funeral Liturgy for Tom will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at ST. THERESE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 213 E. Wisconsin Ave. Appleton. Father Ryan Stark will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Military honors will follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.

Tom's family would like to thank the staff at Rennes for their kind and compassionate care.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 28, 2019
