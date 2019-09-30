|
Thomas J. Murphy
Appleton - Thomas J. Murphy, age 96, of Appleton passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Brewster Village. He was born April 6, 1923 in Oconto, WI, the youngest son of Colonel P. and Kathryn (Ragen) Murphy. He attended Victory Grade School, went to Oconto High School for two years, then graduated from Lena High School in 1941.
Tom married the former Phyllis Van Hulle February 3, 1951 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Oconto, WI, with Bishop John B. Grellinger officiating. They moved to Appleton where they have resided ever since. Tom worked for the George Banta Co. for 35 years. After retiring, he did sales work, especially enjoying his time with CMD. While at Banta's Tom served on the Shop Council, the Credit Union board of director's and the Banta Benefit. He is a member of St. Pius X Church, an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus and was active in BRAVO, the Banta retirement group. Tom did volunteer work at the Community Blood Center and had been a hospital visitor for St. Pius X Church. Tom enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family at the "Shack".
Tom is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis, his three children, Kitty Murphy of Sauk City, Mary Beth (Craig) Burow of Appleton and Dan (Lisa) Murphy of Hortonville. He is further survived by seven grandchildren, Elona (Andy) Bartnick, Willow (Dan) Schulenburg, Savannah, Mitchell and Laura Burow, Tom and Sarah Murphy, three great-grandchildren, Parker Bartnick and Natalie and Jack Schulenburg and special family Robert, Nancy, Michael and Abigail Bekx. Tom is also survived by many "favorite" nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Richard Murphy and a sister, Helen Pulchin.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 500 W. Marquette St., Appleton, WI. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30am 11:15am. Internment will be held at Oconto Catholic Cemetery in Oconto, WI.
Tom's family would like to thank the staff at Ascension Hospice and Brewster Village for their compassionate care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9, 2019