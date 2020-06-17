Thomas J. Sievert
Neenah - Thomas J. Sievert, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 27, 1943 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the son of Edward Sievert, Sr. and Josephine (Mazza) Sievert. On July 27, 1968, he married Joyce M. (Pagel) Sievert in Chilton, and the marriage was blessed with one daughter, one son, and nearly 43 wonderful years.
Thomas served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he met his wife, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and pursued a career as a speech pathologist in Neenah. He belonged to the Neenah Club, several Bridge clubs, and enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church of Neenah.
He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Pamela (Darrell) Ducklow; his son, Anthony Sievert; grandson, Cole Ducklow; his sister, Carol Schueler; sisters-in-law, Janet (John) Andrews and Kathy Sievert; along with other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law: Arno and Marion Pagel; a brother, Edward Sievert, Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence (Tony) Schueler.
The Funeral Service for Thomas will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, with Rev. Rick Schroeder officiating. Friends will be received at the church for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Thomas will be laid to rest following the service in Hillside Cemetery in Chilton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Westgor Funeral Home, which will provide a live stream of the funeral service. Should friends desire, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be sent to United Way Fox Cities or Peace Lutheran Church of Neenah.
Westgor Funeral Homes
205 W. Doty Ave., Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Neenah - Thomas J. Sievert, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 27, 1943 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the son of Edward Sievert, Sr. and Josephine (Mazza) Sievert. On July 27, 1968, he married Joyce M. (Pagel) Sievert in Chilton, and the marriage was blessed with one daughter, one son, and nearly 43 wonderful years.
Thomas served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he met his wife, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and pursued a career as a speech pathologist in Neenah. He belonged to the Neenah Club, several Bridge clubs, and enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church of Neenah.
He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Pamela (Darrell) Ducklow; his son, Anthony Sievert; grandson, Cole Ducklow; his sister, Carol Schueler; sisters-in-law, Janet (John) Andrews and Kathy Sievert; along with other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law: Arno and Marion Pagel; a brother, Edward Sievert, Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Lawrence (Tony) Schueler.
The Funeral Service for Thomas will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, with Rev. Rick Schroeder officiating. Friends will be received at the church for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Thomas will be laid to rest following the service in Hillside Cemetery in Chilton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Westgor Funeral Home, which will provide a live stream of the funeral service. Should friends desire, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be sent to United Way Fox Cities or Peace Lutheran Church of Neenah.
Westgor Funeral Homes
205 W. Doty Ave., Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.