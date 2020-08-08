1/2
Thomas James Driessen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas James Driessen

Kaukauna - Thomas J. Driessen, age 76, passed away peacefully at his home on August 5, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1944, son of the late Quintin and Helen (Wegand) Driessen.

Tom attended Holy Cross School and graduated from Kaukauna High School in the class of 1962. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Vietnam from 1964-1966. He was a member of Vietnam veteran Appleton Chapter 351 and the Wrightstown American Legion Post #436.

On May 20, 1967, Tom married Diana Ellis at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kaukauna. He was employed as a draftsman with Kaukauna Utilities for 34 years until retiring in 2001. Tom was a member and former president of the Kaukauna Sportsman's Club and a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed wildlife and all nature.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Diana Driessen; a daughter, Catherine (Scott) Hansen; a grandson, Bradley (Breanna) Hansen; a sister, JoAnn Yingling; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law: Louis and Ginevra Planert; a Godson, Jay Yingling; and a brother-in-law, James Yingling.

Private graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Kaukauna. A memorial will be established in Tom's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved