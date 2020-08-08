Thomas James Driessen
Kaukauna - Thomas J. Driessen, age 76, passed away peacefully at his home on August 5, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1944, son of the late Quintin and Helen (Wegand) Driessen.
Tom attended Holy Cross School and graduated from Kaukauna High School in the class of 1962. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Vietnam from 1964-1966. He was a member of Vietnam veteran Appleton Chapter 351 and the Wrightstown American Legion Post #436.
On May 20, 1967, Tom married Diana Ellis at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kaukauna. He was employed as a draftsman with Kaukauna Utilities for 34 years until retiring in 2001. Tom was a member and former president of the Kaukauna Sportsman's Club and a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed wildlife and all nature.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Diana Driessen; a daughter, Catherine (Scott) Hansen; a grandson, Bradley (Breanna) Hansen; a sister, JoAnn Yingling; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law: Louis and Ginevra Planert; a Godson, Jay Yingling; and a brother-in-law, James Yingling.
Private graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Kaukauna. A memorial will be established in Tom's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
.