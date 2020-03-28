|
Thomas James Milliken
Rio Verde, AZ - Thomas James Milliken, 63, passed away from natural causes on Friday, March 20, 2020. Thomas was a longtime resident of Madison, WI but was currently residing in Rio Verde, AZ. He is survived by his wife Patricia, née Raether, children Katherine and Charles, and siblings Michael (Patty) Milliken, Kevin (Sharon) Milliken, Karen (Bruce) Jamison, and Susan (Thomas) Kroll. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, at which time a full obituary will be published.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020