Services
Messinger Mortuaries
12065 North Saguaro Blvd.
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
(480) 837-5588
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Milliken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas James Milliken


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas James Milliken Obituary
Thomas James Milliken

Rio Verde, AZ - Thomas James Milliken, 63, passed away from natural causes on Friday, March 20, 2020. Thomas was a longtime resident of Madison, WI but was currently residing in Rio Verde, AZ. He is survived by his wife Patricia, née Raether, children Katherine and Charles, and siblings Michael (Patty) Milliken, Kevin (Sharon) Milliken, Karen (Bruce) Jamison, and Susan (Thomas) Kroll. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, at which time a full obituary will be published.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent