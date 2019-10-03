|
Thomas John Krock
Neenah - Thomas John Krock, age 72, passed away September 30, 2019 after a courageous battle against lung cancer. He was born November 10, 1946 in Appleton, WI to the late Lauren and Grace (Reinke) Krock. On August 12, 1967 he married his Menasha High School sweetheart Pam Wiese. Together they had 21 years together before her untimely death in 1988. On November 26, 1994, Tom married another Menasha High School classmate Katherine (Endter) Krock. "I feel very fortunate that in my lifetime I have loved and been loved by two beautiful and amazing women who have made my life complete in more ways than they'll ever know."
Tom was a proud Army veteran serving in the artillery in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969. Tom was an electrical design/engineer with 4 different engineering firms in the area retiring after 18 years from Baisch Engineering in Kaukauna. He was a lifelong fan of the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers. He was an avid fisherman who loved camping and spending time at his trailer at Patzers Last Resort and Campground in Wild Rose. Tom was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Neenah.
Tom is survived by his wife of 25 years Kathy, by his 4 children sons: Timothy Krock, James Krock, Sean (Amy) Brucks, and daughter Heidi (Tracy) Hawkinson. Tom is further survived by grandsons: Michael (Macie) Krock, Dawson Brucks, and granddaughter Claire Brucks and great-granddaughter Anna Krock. Tom is further survived by a sister and brother-in-law Sandy (Dede) Bastar, a brother Jerry (Kate) Krock, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Cindi (Rick) Zimmerman, sister and brother-in-law Amy (Bruce) Thomas, sister and brother-in-law Fred (Paula) Endter, and sister and brother-in-law Mary and Scot Pasch. Tom is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and in-laws Tom was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law Mary and Bill Bergstrom.
Tom's family would like to thank the staff at Ascension Cancer Center, especially Dr. Abbi, Dr. Kohl and Tammi Morrow for their excellent care. The family would also like to thank the Hospice nurses Jenny, Laurie, and Kim for their care and compassion. Ascension Hospice Chaplain Kelly provided Tom and his family a beautiful farewell service at Tom's bedside.
A Memorial Service will be held for Tom at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 N. Commercial Street, Neenah. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until time of service. Military honors will be held following the service with the Neenah/Menasha Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
