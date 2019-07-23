|
|
Thomas Joseph Bevers
Appleton - Tom Bevers, age 60, of Appleton, passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2019. Tom was born on March 13, 1959 in Kimberly to Les and Betty Bevers. On October 1, 1988, he was joined in marriage to the love of his life, Lynn Bevers at St. Johns Church in Menasha, WI. Together they lived out their 30 years of marriage in the Kimberly/Darboy area, enjoyed 20 years at their campsite at Flanagan's Pearl Lake Campsite, and enjoyed the last five years at their cottage in Montello, WI.
Tom loved his role of "Bapa Tom" and cherished every moment he got to spend with his grandkids. He was able to hone in his carpentry skills, which he learned from his father, while remodeling their cottage the past five years (and a few choice words). Tom had an enthusiasm for the Green Bay Packers, and rushed home from church Sunday morning to catch the noon kickoff. He also enjoyed family time in which conversation always ended up centered on Duke Basketball. When Tom wasn't busy remodeling, he enjoyed the relaxation of a boat ride, or campfire which always included an ice cold beer.
Tom will be deeply missed by his wife, Lynn Bevers of Appleton, sons Nicholas (special friend Autumn Duggan) Bevers of Green Bay, Michael (Heather) Bevers of Appleton and Nathan (Mariah) Bevers of Appleton, grandchildren Cole, Layla and Finn Bevers.
He is further survived by siblings Chris (Joyce) Bevers of Kaukauna, Richard (Lucy) Bevers of Appleton, David (Susan) Bevers of Fremont, Cynthia (Don) Kunstman of Appleton, JoAnn Bevers of Neenah, Shelly (Orlan) Buchholtz of Hortonville, mother-in-law Mary Jane Konkol, sister-in-law Charlene (Tim) Havinga of Appleton, sister-in-law Louise (Todd) Sewall of Menasha, brother-in-law Anthony (Sandy) Konkol of Appleton, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Les and Betty Bevers, father-in-law Clifford Konkol and brother Steven Bevers.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna (formerly the Boettcher Funeral Home). Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. and conclude with a service at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Tom's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 23 to July 24, 2019