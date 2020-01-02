Services
Menasha - Died Tue. Dec. 31, 2019, at Oakridge Gardens surrounded by family. He was 81. He was born on November 28, 1938, in Antigo, a son of Roman and Agnes(Zastrow) Kielcheski. He was a graduate of White Lake High School class of 1956 and attended the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point. He served on the Antigo Police Department for seven years. On August 14, 1964 he married Nancy Seamans. She preceded him in death in 2002. In 1971 he moved to Menasha where he was employed at Pierce Manufacturing building and wiring fire trucks. He retired on April 30, 2004 after 30 years of employment. On October 25, 2003 he married Carol Wians in Kewaunee. She survives. He enjoyed attending car racing at Wisconsin International Raceway, NASCAR racing, and Friday night Fish-fry's.

Survivors including his wife Carol are two sisters, Romelle Plzak of Dayton, Ohio, Barbara Taylor of Fremont, WI and Rockport,Texas; two step-daughters, Wendy (Jeff) Ruedinger of Larsen, Jody Wians and special friend Joel of Appleton; a step-son, Scott (Lisa) Wians of Appleton; nine step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Nancy; two brothers-in-law Gerald Plzak and Clarence Taylor.

Graveside services will be held at Lily Cemetery, Langlade County in the spring and announced at that time. Condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.

Tom's family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Oakridge Gardens and Compassus Hospice for the care given to Tom.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
